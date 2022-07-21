New Officers of The 200 Club of Monmouth County Announced

Spring Lake, NJ – Former Mayor of Fair Haven and real estate professional, Benjamin J. Lucarelli, has been sworn-in as President of The 200 Club of Monmouth County, taking the reins from Attorney Robert A. Honecker, Jr, who concludes his two-year position leading the non-profit. Additionally, former Assemblywoman and business leader Mary Pat Angelini was sworn in as Vice President, former Monmouth County Prosecutor John Kaye continues on as Secretary, and Belmar Borough Business Administrator Edward Kirschenbaum was sworn in as Treasurer. The swearing-in ceremony was held at The 200 Club’s Valor Awards Luncheon in Spring Lake.

“I am humbled and honored to lead The 200 Club of Monmouth County. Our law enforcement and first responder community need our support as they face unprecedented challenges as we enter another phase of COVID-19,” said Lucarelli. “I am looking forward to building on the exemplary record of Past President Bob Honecker and will work to expand our reach within Monmouth County. I am incredibly proud of the bravery of our first responders and take comfort knowing that we provide them and their families some financial peace of mind.”

Lucarelli has been an active member of The 200 Club of Monmouth County for more than a decade. This is his third term on the Executive Board, as he just served as Vice President, and before that Treasurer.

“I want to take a moment to thank my friend, Bob Honecker, for the leadership and compassion he displayed during his tenure the last two years as President. It was a privilege to serve as his Vice President during the height of the unprecedented pandemic that affected our first responder community especially hard. Bob, on behalf of all of us at The 200 Club of Monmouth County, thank you for your incredible work!” added Lucarelli.

Mary Pat Angelini is the CEO of Preferred Behavioral Health Group. Prior to this role, she served as Executive Director of Prevention First. Angelini served in New Jersey’s General Assembly for eight years, as Deputy Conference Leader and ranking member of the Assembly Health and Senior Services Committee, as well as the Assembly Human Services Committee. She was sworn in as a Trustee of The 200 Club in 2019 and just completed a term on the Executive Board as Treasurer.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

John Kaye was the Monmouth County Prosecutor for 22 years. Kaye served as President of the National District Attorneys Association and as an Executive Board Member on the International Association of Prosecutors, representing the United States. Currently, he is an attorney with Lomurro, Davison, Eastman, & Munoz in Freehold. Kaye is a Past President of The 200 Club of Monmouth County and has been a Trustee for decades.

Kirschenbaum is a retired Former Chief of Detectives at the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Prior to becoming the Belmar Borough Business Administrator, he was the Director of Public Safety for the Neptune City Police Department. He is the owner of E. Kirschenbaum & Associates LLC, Investigations-Security Risk Assessment Solutions.

New Officers of The 200 Club of Monmouth County Announced

July 21, 2022, Spring Lake, NJ – Former Mayor of Fair Haven and real estate professional, Benjamin J. Lucarelli, has been sworn-in as President of The 200 Club of Monmouth County, taking the reins from Attorney Robert A. Honecker, Jr, who concludes his two-year position leading the non-profit. Additionally, former Assemblywoman and business leader Mary Pat Angelini was sworn in as Vice President, former Monmouth County Prosecutor John Kaye continues on as Secretary, and Belmar Borough Business Administrator Edward Kirschenbaum was sworn in as Treasurer. The swearing-in ceremony was held at The 200 Club’s Valor Awards Luncheon in Spring Lake.

“I am humbled and honored to lead The 200 Club of Monmouth County. Our law enforcement and first responder community need our support as they face unprecedented challenges as we enter another phase of COVID-19,” said Lucarelli. “I am looking forward to building on the exemplary record of Past President Bob Honecker and will work to expand our reach within Monmouth County. I am incredibly proud of the bravery of our first responders and take comfort knowing that we provide them and their families some financial peace of mind.”

Lucarelli has been an active member of The 200 Club of Monmouth County for more than a decade. This is his third term on the Executive Board, as he just served as Vice President, and before that Treasurer.

“I want to take a moment to thank my friend, Bob Honecker, for the leadership and compassion he displayed during his tenure the last two years as President. It was a privilege to serve as his Vice President during the height of the unprecedented pandemic that affected our first responder community especially hard. Bob, on behalf of all of us at The 200 Club of Monmouth County, thank you for your incredible work!” added Lucarelli.

Mary Pat Angelini is the CEO of Preferred Behavioral Health Group. Prior to this role, she served as Executive Director of Prevention First. Angelini served in New Jersey’s General Assembly for eight years, as Deputy Conference Leader and ranking member of the Assembly Health and Senior Services Committee, as well as the Assembly Human Services Committee. She was sworn in as a Trustee of The 200 Club in 2019 and just completed a term on the Executive Board as Treasurer.

John Kaye was the Monmouth County Prosecutor for 22 years. Kaye served as President of the National District Attorneys Association and as an Executive Board Member on the International Association of Prosecutors, representing the United States. Currently, he is an attorney with Lomurro, Davison, Eastman, & Munoz in Freehold. Kaye is a Past President of The 200 Club of Monmouth County and has been a Trustee for decades.

Kirschenbaum is a retired Former Chief of Detectives at the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Prior to becoming the Belmar Borough Business Administrator, he was the Director of Public Safety for the Neptune City Police Department. He is the owner of E. Kirschenbaum & Associates LLC, Investigations-Security Risk Assessment Solutions.