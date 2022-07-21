FREEHOLD – The best part of summer is almost here! The Monmouth County Fair opens on Wednesday, July 27 and runs through Sunday, July 31. Held at East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold, this annual event is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association. Brimming with excitement, the Fair features opening night fireworks (weather permitting), rides, live entertainment, Home and Garden Competitions, 4-H shows and exhibits, and more.

This year’s rides are provided by Campy’s Blue Star Amusements and will once again feature a separate Kids Zone Ride Area for younger children. Families with little ones will enjoy the Puppy Chase, Berry Go Round, Teacups and more. Those looking for excitement should check out the Gravitron, Ring of Fire, and Scrambler.

Ride wristbands are available daily and allow fairgoers to enjoy unlimited rides on any one day. The cost of each wristband is $25* on Wednesday, Thursday & Sunday; and $30* on Friday and Saturday. Reloadable ticket cards* will be also available daily. (*For purchases using a credit card and/or at an automated kiosk, a $2.00 convenience fee will be applied at time of purchase.) Please note that rides are offered weather permitting.

Entertainment is always a huge part of the Fair and this year’s promises to be better than ever with acts including Hell on Wheels – BMX Stunt Show, Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, Ready GO Dog Show, Robinson’s Racing Pigs, Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show, Amazing Feats of Comedy Show with Michael Rosman, and The Raptor Project – Birds of Prey. Several days will also feature equine horse shows by Jeff Wilson and Tara Jones.

Zydeco Revelators

Each day of the Fair also offers live music at the Main Stage. The schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, July 27 – The Haven from 8–8:45 p.m. & 9:30–10:15 p.m.

from 8–8:45 p.m. & 9:30–10:15 p.m. Thursday, July 28 – The Chuck Lambert Band from 8:30–10 p.m.

from 8:30–10 p.m. Friday, July 29 – Yasgur’s Farm from 8:30–10 p.m.

from 8:30–10 p.m. Saturday, July 30 – Zydeco Revelators from 4:30–6 p.m. and Waiting on Mongo from 8:30–10 p.m.

from 4:30–6 p.m. and from 8:30–10 p.m. Sunday, July 31 – Dark City Strings from 12:30–2 p.m. and School of Rock Red Bank House Band from 4:15–5 p.m.