FREEHOLD – A Freehold Township man was found guilty by a Monmouth County Jury in connection with the 2017 possession and distribution of child sexual abuse materials, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Thursday.

James Simmons, 74, of Freehold Township, was convicted on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, of second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material and third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material.

A July 2017 investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, along with NJ ICAC Task Force and the Freehold Township Police Department revealed that Simmons was found to be in a possession of a USB thumb drive with over 100 videos depicting the sexual abuse of a child, along with peer-to-peer file sharing programs from electronic devices located at his residence on Harding Road in Freehold Township. The New Jersey Regional Computer Forensic Laboratory assisted in the analysis of the electronic devices recovered from the defendant’s residence.

“I am grateful for the collaborative investigative efforts of my office’s detectives, Assistant Prosecutor Dugan, the NJ ICAC Task Force, and the Freehold Township Police Department for their work on this case. It is imperative that we continue to do all that we can to protect our most vulnerable citizens, our children, from being victimized in this way,” said Acting Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

During the trial, Simmons testified that the materials and files found belonged to his son, who had died prior to Simmons’ arrest.

Simmons faces more than 10 years in a New Jersey State Prison. Simmons must also register for Megan’s Law, he will be under Parole Supervision for Life and will have Internet Restrictions when he is sentenced by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Jill O’Malley on January 13, 2023.

This case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Dugan. Simmons is being represented by George B. Somers Jr., Esq., of Princeton.