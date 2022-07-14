GUNNISON BEACH – The main purposes behind skinny dip day are: (1) to get people to EXPERIENCE body acceptance; (2) to CURE women whose bodies have been injured and shamed in birth trauma (via fundraising for one of the most well regarded charities in the world, Fistula Foundation), according to Thomas Francine of Woodbridge an organizer of the local event.

“Our results are officially in. We had about a doubling of participants at Sandy Hook, New Jersey. And we raised more than last year as well,” said Mr. Francine. “We have a lot of great momentum going forward, as we grow a lot every year! We have raised over $10,000 total for an important cause!”

According to the Fistula Foundation, an obstetric fistula occurs when a mother has a prolonged, obstructed labor, but doesn’t have access to emergency medical care, such as a C-section. She often labors in excruciating pain for days. Tragically, her baby usually dies.

During her prolonged labor, the mother’s contractions continually push the baby’s head against her pelvis. Soft tissues caught between the baby’s head and her pelvic bone become compressed, restricting the normal flow of blood.

Without adequate blood supply, sections of tissue soon die, leaving holes—known as “fistulae” —between the mother’s vagina and her bladder or rectum. It is these holes that cause incontinence. If untreated, the woman will uncontrollably leak urine, stool, or sometimes both, for the rest of her life.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

The foundation helps fund fistula repair for women primarily in Asia and Africa where obstetric care is harder to find.

The event raised $5,370 across 12 venues this year.

The main link for the NJ event is: skinnydipday.org/nj