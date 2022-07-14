SHREWSBURY, NJ – Sunday, July 10, 2022, the Guild of Creative Art, in co-sponsorship with the James T. Gary Foundation, awarded this year’s Guild Art Scholarship to Eliza Boody.

Miss Boody is a recent graduate of Red Bank Regional High School. The $1,000 award will go toward her college expenses at The Savannah College of Art & Design (SCAD) in the fall.

The checks, along with a framed certificate and gift, were presented to Eliza by scholarship committee chair, Sheila Menendez and by Guild board member, Marilyn Baldi. The presentation took place in the Guild’s gallery in Shrewsbury and was attended by many Guild members and non-members.