Bridge will remain open to vehicular traffic

SEA BRIGHT, NJ – Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge (S-32) replacement activity is planned for this week from Monday, July 11 through Thursday, July 14, which will result in the travel lanes to be shifted.

“As the construction continues, I want to assure our residents and visitors that the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge will remain open to vehicular traffic at all times,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “With that said, travelers of the bridge and the surrounding areas may experience slight delays and we appreciate everyone’s patience as we work to complete the replacement.”

The Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge replacement project will be constructed in stages and vehicular traffic along County Route 520 (Rumson Road) will be maintained at all times. Vehicular traffic will use the existing bridge while the new bridge is under construction. When the new bridge is ready, traffic will be shifted to the new bridge and the old bridge will be demolished.

The anticipated date of completion will be early 2025.

Monmouth County awarded the construction contract to Richard E. Pierson Construction Co., Inc, of Pilesgrove, New Jersey on May 27, 2021, in the amount of $107,538,389.20. This project is fully federally funded.

For updates and more information about the Rumson-Sea Bright Bridge project, visit https://www.rumsonseabrightbridge.com/.