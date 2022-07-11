ATL. HIGHLANDS – The monthly Prayers on the Porch get together started last year by several local residents will be at 6:30 Tuesday evening, July 12, at 17 Harborview.

The informal session of local residents meeting on a neighbor’s front porch or front yard for half an hour simply to pray was started by Mayor Loretta Gluckstein and several other residents who are members of a variety of religious sects or none at all in the area.

The information sessions generally attract more than two dozen residents, and offer the opportunity have others pray for each personal intention and gives each of those present the opportunity to offer prayers for friends, neighbors or strangers.

Everyone in the public is always invited to attend, and encouraged to bring another friend.