FREEHOLD – A fatal shooting that took place late last week in Asbury Park is under active investigation, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Monday.

Shortly after 5:45 p.m. on Friday, July 8, members of the Asbury Park Police Department responded to a report of gunfire originating from the 100 block of Prospect Avenue, near the intersection with Atlantic Avenue.

Upon arrival at the scene, officers encountered 19-year-old Dariel Vernet of Asbury Park, who had sustained multiple gunshot injuries. He was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead approximately one hour later. An autopsy performed Sunday yielded a determination that the manner of death was homicide.

The investigation into Vernet’s death is being handled by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Asbury Park Police Department. Anyone with information about this matter is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Christopher Guy at 800-533-7443 or Asbury Park Police Department Detective Anthony Troublefield at 732-774-1300.

This case has been assigned to Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Caitlin J. Sidley.

