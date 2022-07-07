UPDATE: A third person has died as a result of the crash.

FREEHOLD – A multi-car crash has claimed the lives of two passengers and left two drivers severely injured in Freehold Township Sunday afternoon, announced Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey.

On Sunday July 3, 2022, at approximately 1:28 p.m., the Freehold Township Police Department responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash near the intersection of Route 9 South southbound and Route 33 westbound. The subsequent investigation revealed that a 2019 Lexus NX, driven by a 74-year-old female from Manalapan, was travelling southbound on Route 9, when the vehicle side-swiped a 2015 black Lexus RX350, and then side-swiped a white 2019 Subaru Crosstrek, before rear-ending a 2017 black Honda CR-V. The black Honda CR-V then rear-ended a 2009 purple Scion TC.

As a result of the crash, one of the passengers in the Honda CR-V, a 52-year-old female from Marlboro, was pronounced deceased at the scene. A second passenger in the Honda CR-V, a 61-year-old male, also of Marlboro, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital. The driver of the Honda CR-V, a 21-year-old male of Marlboro, was also taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. The driver of the Lexus was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries. Other drivers and passengers sought medical attention for minor injuries.

The crash remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, Monmouth County SCART and the Freehold Township Police Department.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Nicolas Logothetis at 800-533-7443, or Freehold Township Police Department Patrolman Justin Nunno at 732-462-7908.

UPDATE:

There has been a third fatality. The driver of the Honda CR-V succumbed to his injuries Tuesday afternoon, and was pronounced at 1:45 p.m. on Tuesday, July 5.

The identifications of the three deceased victims are as follows:

Mark M. Salib, 21 years old (driver)

Masoud B. Salib, 61 years old

Hanaa I. Salib, 52 years old

All three decedents were from Marlboro. The investigation is still ongoing at this time.