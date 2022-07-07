Responding to Friday’s issuance by the New Jersey Division of Alcoholic Beverage Control’s (ABC) new license conditions that severely restrict local breweries from operating freely and fairly, Senator Michael Testa (R-Vineland) announced he will introduce new legislation to counter these rules and let freedom ring for breweries.

“These disastrous and destructive new conditions are an affront to the freedoms that our breweries should enjoy in pursuing their goals and trying to find a place in our state’s economy,” said Testa. “In my opinion, the ABC fell far short treating our local breweries fairly, which we must address with new legislation to aid these small businesses.”

“These breweries, like most small businesses, suffered under Governor Murphy’s pandemic shutdowns and restrictions. To increase their burden with these new rules only adds insult to injury,” Testa said.

On July 1, the ABC issued new conditions on brewery licensees and the number of events they can host and attend every year. Microbreweries are limited to 25 on-site activities annually, as well as 52 private parties. Breweries can also attend 12 off-premises events, such as town or local celebrations. Breweries found in violation of these license conditions can now be subject to financial penalties and have their license suspended or revoked.

“The fact that the government can come in and micromanage how breweries can operate is offensive enough. But further restricting their ability to innovate and be successful is unconscionable and requires the legislature to counter the actions of these unelected bureaucrats,” said Testa.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Testa and other members of the Senate are reviewing the ABC language along with various stakeholders groups across the state.

The Senator believes that legislation can be introduced at the next Senate quorum.

photo credit (Pixabay)