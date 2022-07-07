FREEHOLD — From blue ribbons to racing pigs, the Monmouth County Fair pulses with energy while retaining all the charm of an old-fashioned country fair. Held from Wednesday-Sunday, July 27-31, at East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold, this annual event is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association.

Each day of the Fair is filled with exciting acts such as Hell on Wheels – BMX Stunt Show, Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, Ready GO Dog Show, Robinson’s Racing Pigs, Bwana Jim’s Wildlife Show, Amazing Feats of Comedy Show with Michael Rosman,and The Raptor Project – Birds of Prey. Several days of the Fair will also feature equine shows by Jeff Wilson and Tara Jones. In addition, there will be strolling entertainment, food, games, and, of course, rides.

Each night of the fair brings live music to the main stage. The fun kicks off on Wednesday with the New Jersey-based rock band The Haven. Then the Chuck Lambert Band performs modern electric blues on Thursday. Fairgoers can groove to the spirit of sixties music with local band Yasgur’s Farm on Friday. Zydeco Revelators bring their hot Louisiana-style dance music to the stage Saturday afternoon followed by the seven-piece jam band Waiting on Mongo that evening. Sunday afternoon offers performances by the bluegrass band Dark City Strings and School of Rock (Red Bank).

Those looking for the feel of a traditional county fair should head over to the Home and Garden Competition and see the county’s finest baked goods, vegetables, flowers and arts and craft pieces. In addition to the displays, there will be beekeeping, gardening and pottery demonstrations. The Fair also features 4-H animal shows and exhibits including a sheep and livestock show, a herpetology demonstration, and a parade of horse breeds.

Delve deeper into Monmouth County’s agricultural roots by visiting the Living History Tent and meeting with staff from the Park System’s Historic Longstreet Farm. Offering hands-on activities, demonstrations and music, the Living History Tent connects fairgoers with the county’s rich agricultural past. The Park System also invites fairgoers to visit its tent dedicated to the Trails, Trees and Tents of Turkey Swamp Park.

Other highlights of the Fair include the Monmouth County Firefighter’s Competition at 7 p.m. on Wednesday; opening night fireworks at 9:15 p.m. on Wednesday (weather permitting); and a pie-eating contest from 1-2 p.m. on Saturday. A full schedule of activities is available online at www.MonmouthCountyFair.com.

The Fair is open 4-11 p.m. on Wednesday-Friday, July 27-29; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 30; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31. Admission is $8 per person; children 17 and under are free. Be sure to follow the Monmouth County Park System on social media. Upcoming Fair contests will be announced on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, offering an opportunity to win admission tickets and more.

For the most current information about the Monmouth County Fair, visit www.MonmouthCountyFair.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711.