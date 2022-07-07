93 nonprofits awarded funding

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners has announced that 93 nonprofit organizations, located in the County, are being awarded grants in the total amount of $24,285,519.49 through the Monmouth County American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) COVID-19 Community Recovery Grant Program.

The Monmouth County Board of Commissioners approved the grants at their regular meeting held on July 7.

“We are thrilled to be able to support our nonprofit organizations that are true community partners and help make Monmouth County an incredible place to live, work and raise a family,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “These nonprofits serve our veterans, combat food insecurity, provide animal welfare services, offer mental health services, support the special needs community and help promote and preserve art, historical and cultural resources.”

Each nonprofit organization was eligible to receive up to $500,000 in funding for expenses and/or lost revenue during the Pandemic. Nonprofits could also apply for funding for enhanced programs and services related to Pandemic recovery.

“To date, the County has utilized almost $150 million in federal funding to assist our residents including small businesses, non-profits, municipalities, renters, and landlords,” said Commissioner Director Arnone.

