MIDDLETOWN — Celebrate Parks & Recreation month by heading out to your county parks this July! It’s easy thanks to all the great offerings the Monmouth County Park System has planned for the month. Here’s what is planned:

Seining Along Sandy Hook Bay

Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, July 1-29 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth – Meet on the beach near the parking lot.

Discover a variety of fish, crabs, and other sea creatures as we pull a long seine net along the edge of Sandy Hook Bay. Closed-toe shoes are required. Parents or guardians are required to stay with and supervise their children. No swimming during the event. This program is designed for individuals and families. Weather permitting. FREE!

Boat Tours of the Manasquan Reservoir

Friday, July 1 at 6 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturdays & Sundays, July 2 & 3, 9 & 10, 16 & 17, 23 & 24 and 30 & 31 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Monday, July 4 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m., 4 p.m. & 5 p.m.

Wednesdays, July 6, 13, 20 & 27 at 2 p.m., 3 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Manasquan Reservoir, Howell

These 45-minute tours are narrated by Park System Naturalists and include opportunities to view local wildlife. The cost is $6 per adult and $4 per child, age 12 and under. Please call to confirm schedule as tours are both weather and water level dependent. All tours leave from the Visitor Center. Life-jackets required. Tickets can be purchased on day of tour only.

Open Shoot Archery

Saturday, July 2 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Thompson Park Activity Barn, Lincroft

All equipment is provided for this open shoot. No outside equipment permitted. This is not an instructional clinic and NOT designed for beginners. If you are new to archery, register for one of our instructional classes prior to attending. Open to ages 10 and up; under 18 with adult. The cost is $10 per person; cash or check only.

Felting Demonstration

Saturday, July 2 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See the process of felting wool during this demonstration. FREE!

Cookstove Demonstration

Saturdays, July 2, 16 & 30 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See what’s cooking on the woodstove and discover how recipes, cooking techniques and kitchens have changed since the 1890s. FREE!



Historic Battery Lewis Tours

Saturdays & Sundays, July 2 & 3, 9 & 10, 16, 23 & 24 and 30 & 31 from 12-4 p.m.

Sunday, July 17 from 1-4 p.m.

Hartshorne Woods Park, Highlands – Rocky Point section

Tour the restored Historic Battery Lewis and learn about the history of this important former coastal defense site. FREE!

Mill Demonstrations

Saturdays & Sundays, July 2 & 3, 9 & 10, 16 & 17, 23 & 24 and 30 & 31 at 12:30 p.m., 1:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m. & 3:30 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

See the 19th century gristmill in action. Each demonstration lasts approximately 15 minutes. FREE!

Story Time in the Park

Sundays, July 3, 10, 17 & 24 from 11-11:45 a.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

Join us as we read a story in front of the picturesque Crosswicks Creek. Bring a snack and a blanket or towel. During inclement weather we will meet in the front hall of the historic house. Open to ages 2-7, with adult. FREE!

Seabrook-Wilson House Tours

Sundays, July 3, 10, 17, 24 & 31 from 1-4 p.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park, Port Monmouth

Visit this house which dates back to the early 1700s and is listed on the National Register of Historic Places, and see displays on the ecology of the bay and local history. FREE!

Independence Day Celebration

Monday, July 4 from 12-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Join the farm staff as they celebrate the holiday with games and contests. FREE!

Tidal Tuesdays – Seine the Cove

Tuesdays, July 5, 12, 19 & 26 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Fisherman’s Cove Conservation Area, Manasquan

Discover a variety of fish, crabs and other sea creatures that may be found along the cove during this Park System Naturalist-led seining program. Closed-toe shoes are required. Parents or guardians are required to stay with and supervise their children. No swimming during the event. Weather permitting. FREE!

Enviro-Quest

Thursday, July 7 at 11 a.m.

Dorbrook Recreation Area, Colts Neck – Meet in the basketball court parking lot.

Thursday, July 14 at 11 a.m.

Tatum Park, Middletown – Meet in the Red Hill Activity Center parking lot.

Thursday, July 21 at 11 a.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft – Meet in the Old Orchard parking lot.

Thursday, July 28 at 11 a.m.

Big Brook Park, Marlboro – Meet by the dock.

Don’t know what to do on a weekday this summer break? Why not seek out some nature fun. Follow the Enviro-Quest signs to where the Park System Naturalist is waiting. Once you are there you can join a mini nature lesson, activity, or walk for 30–60 minutes of nature-based fun. Activities may include meeting a live animal, finding hidden treasures, or discovering animal knickknacks. FREE!

Fishing 101 – A Beginner’s Guide to Fishing

Thursdays, July 7, 14, 21 & 28 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Manasquan Reservoir, Howell

Learn how to rig, bait, cast, and, hopefully, catch your first fish during this program. Come and go at any time. Bait and tackle provided. Open to all ages; under 14 with adult. Fishing license required for ages 16-69. Stop by the Bait Shop to register. No groups please. FREE!



Life in a Freshwater Pond

Thursdays, July 7, 14, 21 & 28 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m.

Freneau Woods Park, Aberdeen – Meet outside the Visitor Center.

Join Park System Naturalists to explore a freshwater pond and look for basking turtles, hopping frogs, hunting herons, splashing fish and more. We will also discover the unique life that lies underneath the water in a freshwater pond. Wear closed-toe shoes. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. FREE!

Thompson Park Canoe Rentals

Saturdays & Sundays, July 9 & 10 and 23 & 24 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft

Canoes will be available for rent on Marlu Lak. All equipment provided; limited number of canoes available. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. All rentals must be returned by 3 p.m. Fee is $15 per boat for 1-3 people for two hours. Cash or check only.

Wheat Harvest Demonstration

Saturday, July 9 from 12-2 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See the draft animals in action as the farm staff harvests wheat as it was done in the 1890s. FREE!



Old-Fashioned Fun & Games

Saturday, July 9 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

Play a variety of historically themed games to delight and challenge the whole family. FREE!

Naturalist Walks at Winter Run Activity Center

Monday, July 11 at 8 a.m.

Saturday, July 30 at 10 a.m.

Manasquan River Greenway, Howell – Meet at the Winter Run Activity Center.

Join a Park System Naturalist at the new Winter Run Activity Center property, part of the beautiful Manasquan River Greenway and adjacent to the Manasquan Reservoir. Walks are approximately 45 minutes and a mile in length. Sturdy shoes and bug spray are highly recommended. FREE!

Casual Birder

Tuesday, July 12 at 9 a.m.

Crosswicks Creek Park – Meet in the Province Line Road, Allentown.

Join a Park System Naturalist for a laid-back morning bird walk and meander through the park for about an hour and a half to see what birds we can find. No need to be an expert at identifying birds to enjoy. A limited number of binoculars will be available to borrow if needed. FREE!

Thrive Exhibit Opening Reception

Thursday, July 14 from 5-9 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

Meet the artists whose works are featured in this interdisciplinary art exhibit that explores the cyclical nature of the world around us. Exhibit runs July 9, 2022 through July 7, 2023 and is open daily from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission and parking are free.

Walking Tours of Thompson Park

Saturday, July 16 at 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Thompson Park, Lincroft – Meet in front of the Visitor Center.

Tour covers the park’s origins as an 18th century farmstead, its horseracing days, and eventual use as a county park. Tours last approximately one hour and are weather dependent. Participants should be prepared to walk a mile. FREE!

Accordion Melodies of the 1890s

Saturday, July 16 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Hear melodies of the 1890s played on the accordion during your visit. FREE!

Edible History: Ice Cream

Saturday, July 16 from 2-3 p.m.

Historic Walnford, Upper Freehold

Help make ice cream using 19th century recipes. Then, enjoy the fruits of our labor! FREE!



Threshing Demonstration

Saturday & Sunday, July 16 & 17 from 12-2 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See the farm staff thresh their wheat crop using old-fashioned equipment. FREE!

Blue Grass and Old-Time Music

Sunday, July 17 at 2 p.m. & 4 p.m.

Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft

The Bluegrass and Old-Time Music Association will have you stomping your feet during live performances outside of the Theater Barn. There will also be musicians jamming from 12-5 p.m. FREE!

Under the Summer Stars

Wednesday, July 20 from 10-11 p.m.

Dorbrook Recreation Area, Colts Neck – Meet in the soccer field parking lot.

Join our guide and look for key objects and constellations in the summer night sky. Bring a chair and a flashlight. Program may be cancelled due to overcast skies or inclement weather. Open to all ages; under 18 with adult. FREE!

Nature Lecture Series: Sharks of New Jersey

Thursday, July 21 from 7-8 p.m.

Bayshore Waterfront Park Activity Center, Port Monmouth

Discover why sharks are important to protect, why they are unique, and threats to them. We’ll also discuss some shark species that are commonly found along the Jersey Shore including great whites. FREE!

Concert in the Park: Country Music with After the Reign

Friday, July 22 from 7-8:30 p.m.

Thompson Park Theater Barn, Lincroft

Hear New Jersey’s premier country band perform an array of modern country music including original material. Bring chairs or blankets. The concert is outdoors; however, if the weather is inclement, the concert will be moved indoors. FREE!

19th Century Woodworking Demonstration

Saturday, July 23 from 12-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

See how the carpenter uses 19th century woodworking and carving tools during this demonstration. FREE!

Monmouth County Fair

Wednesday-Friday, July 27-29 from 4-11 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 from 11 a.m.-11 p.m.

Sunday, July 31 from 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

East Freehold Showgrounds, Freehold

This annual tradition includes 4-H shows and exhibits, amusement rides, entertainment, home and garden competitions, opening night fireworks (weather permitting), and more. Admission is $8 per person; age 17 & under enter free.

Pollinator Garden Tour

Friday, July 29 from 10-11 a.m.

Manasquan Reservoir Environmental Center, Howell

This special garden is beautiful and designed to provide habitat for wildlife, especially pollinators and butterflies. Get a personal tour and learn about the native plants which make it a home. FREE!

Piano Ballads from the Turn of the Century

Saturday, July 30 from 1-3 p.m.

Historic Longstreet Farm, Holmdel

Tap your feet, dance a one-step, or sing-along to popular turn-of-the-19th-century ballads as they are played inside the farmhouse. FREE!

To learn more about these Park System activities, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call the Park System at 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the Park System TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks and Recreation agency.