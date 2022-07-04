FREEHOLD – Summer is here and brings with it the Monmouth County Fair. Held at East Freehold Showgrounds, Kozloski Road, Freehold, the Monmouth County Fair runs Wednesday-Sunday, July 27-31. Hours are 4-11 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, July 27-29; 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday, July 30; and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 31.

Packed with excitement, the Monmouth County Fair features live entertainment, 4-H shows & exhibits, the Park System’s exhibit Trails, Trees and Tents of Turkey Swamp Park, opening night fireworks (weather permitting), and more. Highlights include acts such as Hell on Wheels BMX Stunt Show; Ready GO Dog Show; Bwana Jim Wildlife Show; Hilby, The Skinny German Juggle Boy; Robinson’s Racing Pigs; The Raptor Project Birds of Prey; and more.

The Fair also features live music, rides and games. Main stage entertainment includes performances by The Haven on Wednesday night; The Chuck Lambert Band on Thursday night; Yasgur’s Farm on Friday night; Waiting on Mongo on Saturday night; and Dark City Strings and School of Rock -Red Bank on Sunday.

Those looking for thrills should be sure to check out the rides provided by Campy’s Blue Star Amusements. Ride wristbands and reloadable ticket cards will be available daily. (Please note that rides are weather permitting.) There will also be plenty of games for fairgoers to try to win a prize.





At the heart of the Monmouth County Fair is the Home & Garden Competition. Categories include crafts, needlework, art, photography, vegetables and flowers. This year, Historic Longstreet Farm is hosting an Outhouse Model Competition. Details for individual categories and the Outhouse Model Competition are available in the Home & Garden Brochure, available online at www.MonmouthCountyFair.com. After judging, entries will remain on display in the Home & Garden Tent.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

General admission to the Monmouth County Fair is $8 per adult; children 17 and under are admitted free. On Sunday, seniors 65 and older and active military with card are free. The Monmouth County Fair is presented by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners in cooperation with the Monmouth County Park System and the Monmouth County 4-H Association.

Be sure to follow the Monmouth County Park System on social media. Upcoming Fair contests will be announced on its Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages, offering an opportunity to win admission tickets and more. For the most current information about the Monmouth County Fair, visit www.MonmouthCountyFair.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711.