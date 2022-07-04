FREEHOLD – An investigation into the circumstances behind a man being found shot inside his car in Neptune Township in the early morning hours of July 4th is underway, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced.

Shortly before 1:42 a.m., members of the Neptune Township Police Department responded to the vicinity of 1401 Route 35 South for a report of possible shots fired. Upon arrival, officers discovered an adult male inside a vehicle suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was rushed to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 2:41 a.m.

Rumors circulated on social media that the shooting took place on the property of a local nightclub, which was incorrect. The vehicle was discovered parked on the street of the South Concourse.

Members of the Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Neptune Township Police Department are currently investigating this incident. Anyone with information is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Daniel Newman at 800-533-7443 or Neptune Township Police Detective Carrie Bartlett at 732-988-8000.

Anyone who feels the need to remain anonymous, but has information about this or any crime can submit a tip to the Monmouth County Crime Stoppers by calling their confidential telephone tipline at 1-800-671-4400; by downloading and using the free P3 Tips mobile app (available on iOS and Android – https://www.p3tips.com/1182), by calling 800-671-4400, or by going to the website at: www.monmouthcountycrimestoppers.com.

