UPPER FREEHOLD – The Monmouth County Park System is pleased to announce it will host the interdisciplinary art exhibit Thrive at Historic Walnford, 62 Walnford Road, Upper Freehold.

Exploring the cyclical nature of the world around us, this exhibit invites visitors to experience the flow of life through the works of featured artists Alice Momm, Maureen Bennett, Susan Hoenig, and Katrina Bello. This intimate one-room exhibit is open daily from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., July 9, 2022 through July 7, 2023. An opening reception is planned on Thursday, July 14 from 5-9 p.m.

Visitors to the exhibit should plan to spend some time exploring Historic Walnford. This historic district features a 19th century gristmill, the elegant Waln family home (1773), a carriage house, and an assortment of outbuildings. The site showcases over 200 years of social, technological and environmental history through the Waln family and offers weekend mill demonstrations April through November. Admission and parking for both the exhibit and the site are free.

For more information about the Thrive exhibit or Historic Walnford, please visit www.MonmouthCountyParks.com or call 732-842-4000. For persons with hearing impairment, the TTY/TDD number is 711. The Monmouth County Park System, created in 1960 by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners, is Monmouth County’s Open Space, Parks, and Recreation agency.