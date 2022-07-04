ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS – “The Bernie Sweeney Fund allows us as a PBA to pick up where he left off and continue his legacy,” said Pt. Travis Morgan, in explaining the basis for establishing the fund initiated in memory of the late owner of The Shore Casino in the Municipal Yacht Harbor.

PBA Local 242 had announced it ats 33rd annual ball May 27 that it had established the Bernie Sweeney Foundation under which funds are set aside to be used for those in need within the community.

Morgan, president of the PBA, said the money could be used to aid families who suffer a catastrophic event such as a fire in their home, or other serious problems. The fund could also be used to help community organizations in need he said. Funds raised from the ball were the primary foundation for the fund. The PBA traditionally publishes an extensive program booklet in connection with the Ball, and local businesses, service organizations, church groups, political parties, county officials families, and numerous others advertise in the booklet, making those contributions a part of the basis of the new Fund to help others.

Funds are being managed by the PBA, who will also be the selectors for the benefactors through the years. Morgan said future events are also anticipated in order to help the fund grow and keep the Foundation alive to help any in need in the community.

“Bernie Sweeney was a great man and a pillar of this community,” the police officer explained, adding, ”he supported our PBA for over 30 years. In addition to that he also supported the Atlantic Highlands Fire Department and Atlantic Highlands First Aid among many other local organizations.”

For these reasons, Morgan said, “when Bernie passed away the PBA wanted to honor him. We decided the best way to honor him was to continue to support the community as he did.” And so the Foundation was started.

Anyone wishing to donate to the Foundation can contact any member of the PBA. Checks can be made the AHPBA Civic Association, with the “Bernie Sweeney Fund” in the memo.