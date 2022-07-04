ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – The Annual Atlantic Highlands Fireman’s Fair opens Tuesday, July 5th at the Atlantic Highlands Municipal Harbor.

Five nights of amusements, music, family fun and food to benefit the Atlantic Highlands Fire Department will be held July 5th, 6th, 7th, 8th and 9th. The fair begins at 6:00 PM each night.

Atlantic Highlands Fireman’s Fair 2022 Funhouse

Celebrity Chef David Burke will present a cooking demonstration at 7 PM Tuesday at the gazebo located at the harbor. WRAT radio station also will broadcast from the fair on Tuesday night.

Bracelet night is every night except Friday. Pay one price and ride the rides all night. Families will find great bargains on bracelet nights.

Contactless payment available through www.magicmoney.com

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Atlantic Highlands Fireman’s Fair 2022 Orient Express

Fireworks will be held at dusk (around 9:30 PM) on Friday. Rain date is Saturday.

Additional parking and shuttle bus service will be available on fireworks night at St. Agnes Church parking lot to take patron to the harbor and back.

Live music every night. Don’t miss the beer tent!

Atlantic Highlands Fireman’s Fair 2022 Crazy Bus

Fireman’s Night is Wednesday, July 6th.

Don’t miss this opportunity to support your local fire department and have a great time at this traditional local event.

Atlantic Highlands Fireman’s Fair 2022 Ferris Wheel