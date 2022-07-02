HOLMDEL, NJ – On Friday, July 1, 2022 at about 6:30 PM, Best Buy employees contacted the Holmdel Police Department regarding a disorderly customer and possible fraudulent credit card transactions. The suspects left prior to the arrival of patrol officers but employees were able to provide a vehicle description.

Ptl. Disko located the vehicle on State Highway 35 and Laurel Avenue and stopped the vehicle on Highway 35 near ShopRite in Middletown.

Subsequent investigation led to the following arrests:

Dieudonner B. Philibert, 21 year old male from Queens, NY for:

Hindering Apprehension, Fraudulent use of a credit card, and Forgery. He was released on a summons.

The two remaining subjects provided numerous names each and could not be positively identified. They were subsequently transported to the Monmouth County Correctional Institution until their identities can be confirmed. They were charged with:

John Doe #1: Hindering Apprehension, Fraudulent use of a credit card, and two counts of Forgery.

John Doe #2: Hindering Apprehension, Fraudulent use of a credit card, and Forgery.