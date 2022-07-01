Middletown, NJ – Middletown Twp. Police Chief R. Craig Weber announced that the Police Department is currently investigating burglaries that have occurred in three of the Middletown Twp. public schools over the last four days.

The first burglary occurred on June 27th at approximately 10:50pm. at Fairview Elementary School, located at 230 Cooper Road, in the Fairview section of Middletown Township. In that incident, four male subjects made entry into the school.

On June 28th at approximately 2:45a.m., three male subjects entered Bayview Elementary School, located at 300 Leonardville Road in the Belford section of the township. While inside the school, the suspects wrote graffiti in various areas. The suspects are described as follows:

Suspect # 1 – A white male, possibly 15-20 years old wearing a black mask, wearing a black and white hooded sweatshirt, black pants and white sneakers, carrying a red backpack.

Suspect #2 – A white male, 15 -20 years old, black face mask, blue shorts, white sneakers, and carrying a black backpack.

Suspect #3 – A white male, 15 – 20 years old, wearing a pink face mask, a maroon or brown hooded sweatshirt with “Los Angeles” in white embroidered on the front, black pants, and carrying a black and white colored “Champion” brand backpack.

Suspects at River Plaza School – Parking Lot 2

The third burglary occurred on June 30th at 8:20p.m at River Plaza Elementary School, in the River Plaza section. In this incident, the burglary was committed by two suspects, a male and a female. The male suspect is described as being white, possibly 15 to 20 years old, long, wavy, dark hair, a black t-shirt and dark colored shorts. He has a watch or wristband on his left wrist. The suspect is wearing black socks and sneakers. The female suspect also appears to be 15 – 20 years old. She is white, with straight hair, light brown or possibly reddish/blond, wearing matching pants and top that appear to be green.

The Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying those responsible for these incidents. Chief Weber stated, “Our dedication to the safety and security of our schools does not end with the school year. We are committed to finding those responsible for these crimes and holding them accountable for their actions.” Anyone with information is asked to call the Detective Keith Hirschbein or Detective Ricardo Cruz at (732) 615-2120.

