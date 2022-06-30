July 8-10, 2022

Middletown, NJ – The MAC PLAYERS at the Middletown Arts Center presents the smash, Off-Broadway hit, The Marvelous Wonderettes, written and created by Roger Bean, on Friday, July 8 at 7 p.m., Saturday, July 9 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday, July 10 at 2 p.m. Featuring over thirty classic songs from the ‘50s and ‘60s, this delightful jukebox comedy is a must-take musical trip down memory lane! Director/Choreographer Kathy Connolly and Musical Director Nicholas Jupinka lead the cast of Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy: Springfield High Songleaders with hopes and dreams as big as their crinoline skirts.

ABOUT THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES

The musical takes you to the 1958 Springfield High School prom, where we meet Betty Jean, the “class clown”; Cindy Lou, the “Prom Queen”; Missy, the “over-achiever”; and Suzy, the “gum-chewing, happy-go-lucky, go-along girl”. We learn about their lives and loves while they serenade us with classic hits including “Lollipop”, “Dream Lover”, “Heatwave“, “Stupid Cupid”, “Lipstick on Your Collar”, “It’s My Party” and “It’s In His Kiss”. When called upon to perform at their senior prom as a last minute replacement, the group rallies together to entertain their classmates in four-part harmony. In Act II, the Wonderettes reunite to take the stage and sing at their ten-year reunion. We learn about the highs and lows the girls have experienced in the past decade and are charmed to find that no matter what life throws their way, they will conquer it together. Starring Mary Klein (Missy), Jillian Lee (Cindy Lou), Rach Phelan (Betty Jean) and Madison Steinert-Santangelo (Suzy). With musical arrangements by Brian William Baker, orchestrations by Michael Borth and vocal arrangements by Roger Bean and Brian William Baker.

Tickets prices are $25 for adults and $17.50 for students/seniors and are general admission. Group rates are available ($12 per person for groups of ten). Purchase

tickets online at middletownarts.org or call the MAC Box Office at 732.706.4100. The Middletown Arts Center is located at 36 Church Street in Middletown, NJ (next to the Middletown train station). Free parking is available onsite with additional free parking available in the station metered lot on weekday evenings after 6 p.m. and on weekends.

Director Kathy Connolly is an award-winning actor, director, choreographer and teaching artist. She has performed extensively in productions on and off-Broadway and in regional and national tours. Most recently, Kathy was the Artistic Director at Holmdel Theater Company and was awarded “Best Director of a Musical” by Broadway World as part of its 2019 Regional Theater Awards.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

THE MAC PLAYERS UPCOMING PRODUCTIONS

Addams Family | October (2022)

Seussical the Musical | March (2023)

Hairspray | July (2023)

ABOUT THE MIDDLETOWN ARTS CENTER

The Middletown Arts Center (MAC) is an award-winning, state-of-the-art facility in Middletown, NJ that offers performances, exhibitions, classes and camps centering on the arts. It is conveniently located across from the Middletown train station and its newly expanded MAC Annex is minutes away at the Middletown Reformed Church’s Education Building. The MAC is operated by a non-profit 501(c)(3), the Middletown Township Cultural and Arts Council, which is dedicated to bringing quality arts programming and events to Middletown and surrounding communities. Visit middletownarts.org for more information and to join our mailing list for updates on classes, camps and activities.