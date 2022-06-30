HIGHLANDS, NJ – On Friday, July 1st at 6:00pm, members of the Council and representatives from the Highlands Business Partnership will cut the ribbon for another new business, Absolute Audio Inc. / U.N. Owens Musicafe, located at 151 Bay Avenue, Highlands.

Absolute Audio Inc. / U.N. Owens Musicafe is opening its doors on July 1st, 2022, with a performance by Peter Calo. Proprietors, Tom and Jim Brick are twin brothers that grew up in North Jersey and have been music lovers from early in their childhood. Tom and his wife Raissa have been married for 30 years and live in Atlantic Highlands, and Jim resides in Colts Neck. Absolute Audio was started in NY in 1991 and was located in Manhattan for 15 years before relocating to Highlands. Absolute Audio / U.N. Owens Musicafe offers live recording and mixing in addition to their mastering service. Mastering clients include Steve Smith and Vital Information, Oz Noy, Romeo Santos, Peter Calo and Joaquin Lievano. U.N. Owens is a live music and BYOB event space dedicated to building and promoting a community of fans and musicians of all skill levels. The name U.N. Owens is from an Agatha Christie novel/movie “And Then There Were None”.

Tom and Jim chose Highlands to relocate their business for many reasons. “Highlands was close to home and a short easy commute, and not too far from Manhattan so our clients could drive, take a bus or the ferry, if they wanted to attend”, said Jim. “We have always loved the shore and Highlands was a small community on the rise with great potential to build our business. With so many creative people in town, we hope to be a part of Highlands as a destination for the arts”, said Tom.

For more information about Absolute Audio Inc. / U.N. Owens Musicafe call 848-300-2518. Please join us as we celebrate this Highlands milestone at Absolute Audio / U.N. Owens Musicafe on July 1st at 6:00pm.