Fifth-grade history essay contest winners honored for creative achievements

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Historical Commission recently announced the recipients of the County’s 2022 Historic Preservation Awards and the winners of the History Essay Contest for fifth grade students. The awards are presented to individuals or organizations who have undertaken restoration and preservation projects for historic buildings in Monmouth County.

“The Preservation Awards are a marvelous way to express our gratitude to those who have dedicated their time and money to preserve historical buildings in Monmouth County,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to the Historical Commission. “Preserving these buildings and structures takes a lot of patience, and I am truly grateful to those who have committed themselves to helping conserve Monmouth County’s history.”

The Historical Commission recognized Albert Wilcox and Jeffery Rudell for substantially restoring their 1887 Queen Anne Victorian House located at 112 Main Ave. in Ocean Grove.

Leslie and Jay Eaton were recognized for adaptively restoring their George Barlow 1892 Horse Barn and Carriage House located at 916 Broad St. in Shrewsbury.

Preston Filozof was recognized for rescuing and restoring his 1720 Dutch-framed Colonial House, known as Maple Hall, located at 409 Rt. 537, Colts Neck.

In addition to the Preservation Awards, the Historical Commission also recognized the winners of the 2022 Fifth-Grade History Essay Contest Award winners. James Badishkanian from Oak Hill Academy was awarded first place for his essay, “A Boy From Dikranagerd.” Second place went to Riley Lanigan from Atlantic Highlands Elementary School for her essay, “The Presidential Table.” Third place was awarded to Madeline Dougherty from St. Leo the Great School for her essay, “Twin Lights History,” and to Julianna Saliga from St. James Elementary School for her essay, “The Vietnam War Memorial Museum.”

“This year marks the Historical Commission’s 29th year of holding the annual essay contest, and each year I am captivated by the student’s historical essays,” said Commissioner Burry. “Many of our students write about historical sites they visited, and some write about their family’s history, which we believe helps increase their interest in history.”

For information about the County’s Historical Commission visit the County’s website at: www.visitmonmouth.com.