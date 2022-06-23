ACR31 would increase deduction to $1,000

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution expressing their strong support of Assembly Concurrent Resolution No. 31 (ACR31), which proposes a constitutional amendment to increase veterans’ property deduction to $1,000, at their regular meeting held on June 21.

“Our veterans have given so much, so giving them a small property tax deduction is the least we can do for them, especially as we are facing record inflation and the veterans property tax deduction has not been increased since 2003,” said Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arnone. “We hope that our state legislators will do the right thing and move this legislation forward.”

The proposed constitutional amendment would increase the fixed annual property tax deduction for New Jersey veterans from $250.00 to $1,000.00 with future deductions to be based on the annual Consumer Price Index increase, and rounded to the next highest multiple of $1.00.

“It is imperative that we stand up for the nearly 40,000 veterans in Monmouth County and the 400,000 veterans across the State and show them not only our moral support but support that can improve their quality of life,” said Commissioner Lillian G. Burry, liaison to Veteran Services. “We cannot repay the debts we owe to our veterans but this would be a small token of gratitude that they certainly deserve.”

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

The resolution passed by the Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners is available in its entirety on www.visitmonmouth.com.