FREEHOLD – A Tinton Falls man was sentenced to a total of 11 years in state prison in connection with the 2017 possession and distribution of child sexual abuse materials and invasion of privacy, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday.

Robert Mack, 35, of Tinton Falls, was sentenced on Friday May 27, 2022, to a total of 11 years in a New Jersey state prison by Monmouth County Superior Court Judge Lourdes Lucas. Mack received an aggregate sentence of 11 years New Jersey State Prison after being found guilty of third degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material second degree Endangering the Welfare of a Child, Distribution of Child Sexual Abuse Material and third degree Invasion of Privacy. Upon release from prison, Mack will be required to register under Megan’s Law and will be placed on Parole Supervision for Life.

The sentencing was the culmination of an investigation that began in 2017 by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office, along with NJ ICAC Task Force and the Tinton Falls Police Department which revealed that Mack was downloading and sharing child sexual abuse materials from a computer located at his residence in Tinton Falls. Mack was also in possession of hard drives containing child sexual abuse materials. Further investigation concluded that Mack also had videos of an adult female with her intimate parts exposed without her permission.

Mack was found guilty by a Monmouth County Jury on December 14, 2021.

This case is being handled by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutor Stephanie Dugan. Mack is being represented by Michael Chazen, Esq., of Freehold.





