Atlantic Highlands, NJ – Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County will host its 11th Annual “Golf for Homes” Outing on Monday, August 8, 2022 at Beacon Hill Country Club.

The event will begin at 11:00 AM and will include a buffet lunch,18 holes of golf, on-course entertainment, cocktails, dinner, silent auction and 50/50 raffle. Participants can register as individual golfers, foursomes, or through various sponsorships.

With the need for affordable housing greater than ever in Monmouth County, proceeds from this golf outing will benefit HFHMC’s efforts to build affordable homes for hard-working families. The nonprofit organization also serves the community through programs such as “Aging in Place” which aims to keep seniors in their homes as long as possible. HFHMC builds ramps and rails for qualifying homeowners as well as providing minor repairs and yard maintenance through their “Brush with Kindness” program.

Please visit www.golftournamentconsultant.com/Habitat4Humanity to register or for more information.



Early bird pricing ends on Jun 26, 2022.

Habitat for Humanity in Monmouth County is dedicated to having safe and affordable homes locally and worldwide through constructing, rehabilitating and preserving homes; by advocating for fair and just housing policies; and by providing training and access to resources to help families improve their living conditions. For more information, visit www.habitatmonmouth.org.