HAZLET, NJ – On Friday June 17, 2022 at approximately 7:05pm, a vehicle being operated by James E Best 3rd , a 39 year old male from Middletown, was involved in a motor vehicle accident on State Highway 36 at the intersection of Laurel Ave. Best fled the scene, driving a White Chevy Colorado with an enclosed trailer attached.

A short time later, the vehicle then struck a pole in front of 575 South Laurel Ave and continued to flee.

Moments later the vehicle was spotted by Sgt. Robert Dickens making a left turn from Middle Road onto Laurel Ave. Sgt Dickens activated his emergency lights and sirens but the vehicle did not stop. Best then drove to the intersection of Middle Rd and Palmer Ave where he bailed out of the vehicle and fled on foot.

Patrol Officers were unable to locate Best but a follow up investigation was performed by Patrolman Cody Sachs and Ptl. Patrick Kiley. Their investigation led to the arrest of Best on charges including 3rd degree Eluding, Obstruction of justice, Leaving the scene of an accident, and other motor vehicle violations.

Best was processed on all charges and released on a summons pending a future court date. A big thanks to Middletown and Holmdel Police for their assistance, and to the Hazlet Township Department of Public Works for clearing all of the debris from Laurel Avenue.

Reminder that involved persons are presumed innocent until found guilty in a court of law.