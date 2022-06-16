TRENTON, NJ – In observance of Juneteenth, most state government offices, including the Motor Vehicle Commission and state courthouses will be closed on Friday, June 17th.

For the second year, Juneteenth Day is observed on the third Friday in June as a State and public holiday. Juneteenth commemorates June 19th, 1865, when enslaved Black Americans in Galveston, Texas learned of the 1863 Emancipation Proclamation and of their freedom.