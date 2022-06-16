RED BANK, NJ– Sign up, lace up and head to downtown Red Bank this Saturday, June 18, for the Red Bank Classic 5K, a premiere regional run and walk for all ages and fitness levels.



After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the charity run/walk will finally step off at 8:30 a.m. on Monmouth Street at Drummond Place, in the heart of Red Bank. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Red Bank Family YMCA.



The Red Bank Classic is organized and hosted by the Red Bank Business Alliance and Red Bank RiverCenter with support from over 45 local businesses. The community event will include a fun run for children after the 5K, and a festive, family-friendly block party on Monmouth Street open to all. The block party will feature live music from Victoria Taylor, corn hole and plenty activities for the kids.

Presenting sponsors are The Grunin Foundation and Boondocks Fishery.

5K Details

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

The 5K is a USA Track and Field sanctioned race and certified course and will count as a USATF 2022 NJ Open Women’s Championship Race. Cash prizes of $300, $200 and $100 will be awarded respectively to the top three female and male finishers. If either the top female or male finisher breaks the course record, they will receive an additional $200 award, sponsored by Split Second Racing. The course records are: Female, 18.38.1; and Male, 16.44.1.

Awards will be presented to the top three finishers, 14 and under, and in 5-year age groups starting at 15-19. Awards will also be presented to the top three teams and top four finishers on each team.

Leashed dogs and strollers are welcome on the course. The fee is $45 and includes a t-shirt, medal, chip-timed results, and access to the after-party at Red Tank Brewing Company. Plus, the first 1,000 registered runners and walkers will receive a swag bag.

Kids Fun Run

The kids run is open to children 12 and younger. The fee is $25 and includes a t-shirt and medal.

Event Schedule

8:15 a.m. – Race warm-up with Alpha Fit Club

8:25 a.m. – Mayor welcome & national anthem

8:30 a.m. – 5K start

8:45 a.m. – Block party begins

9:50 a.m. – Kids run warm-up with the YMCA

10:00 a.m. – Kids Fun Run

10:15 a.m. – Awards presentation

12:00 p.m. – Block party ends

Registered runners and walkers may pick up their bibs and shirts 4-7 p.m., Friday, at Good Life Organic Kitchen, 60 Broad Street, or before 8 a.m. on Saturday.

For more information and to register, visit the event website: www.redbankclassic.com.