Middletown – On June 16, 2022 at approximately 2:02p.m., the Middletown Twp. Police Department responded to a motor vehicle crash involving a car that struck a juvenile operating an electric scooter. The crash occurred the intersection of Cherry Tree Farm Road and Chanowich Court. The juvenile, a 12-year-old male, of Middletown, was struck while the vehicle was traveling on Cherry Tree Farm Road. The juvenile was transported to Hackensack Meridan Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune by ambulance. The juvenile’s injuries are not life-threatening.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene and is cooperating with police. The crash is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ptl. Michael Reuter of the Middletown Twp. Police Traffic Safety Unit at (732) 615-2100.