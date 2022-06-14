FREEHOLD Jordan J. Vilcatoma-Correjo, 28, of Edison Township has been arrested and charged with second-degree Desecration of Human Remains in connection with woman’s body found on Asbury Avenue in Atlantic Highlands, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s office.

Shortly before 7:45 a.m on Friday Atlantic Highlands police responding to the area of Asbury Avenue, between Navesink and Grand Avenues discovered the body of an adult female inside the vehicle.

The identity of the deceased is currently being withheld pending next-of-kin notification.

The cause and manner of death were to be determined by autopsy

Vilcatoma-Correjo is currently lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution pending a detention hearing to take place in Superior Court.

This investigation remains ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact MCPO Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Atlantic Highlands Police Lt. Michael Zudonyi at 732-291-1212.

