HIGHLANDS, N.J. – The Highlands Business Partnership (HBP) is pleased to announce that the 11th Annual Taste of Highlands will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, from 12 – 5:00 PM. The event will take place rain or shine. Tickets are $45.00 and include a map of participating establishments, samplings of delicious food and drinks, and free parking.

“Taste of Highlands will showcase the best of our signature restaurants and specialty shops”, said Jay Cosgrove, President of the Highlands Business Partnership. “For one day, food-lovers will enjoy delicious samples of diverse cuisine and cocktails from restaurants and establishments throughout the town,” he added. Patrons must be 21+ with valid photo ID. Some of the participating establishments include Bahrs Landing, Chilangos Authentic Mexican, Chubby Pickle, Fresh, Inlet Café, Moby’s, Porcini’s, Seafarer, Off the Hook and One Willow. A complete list of all participating establishments can be found at https://tinyurl.com/3fcw5mxx.

Ticket holders will check in at Huddy Park on Bay & Waterwitch Avenues and pick up their map. You will be greeted at each establishment and present your map to be stamped. Visit ALL stops and be eligible to win a $200 Gift Card good at any participating establishment. Return your fully stamped map to Huddy Park by 5:00 PM for your entry to be considered.

The Highlands Business Partnership is a non-profit commercial alliance dedicated to fostering economic growth in Highlands. Generous Sponsors of the programs include NJ State Department of Travel & Tourism, Montecalvo/Bayshore Family of Companies, Bahrs Landing, Bridge Marina, Captains Cove Marina, Char-Ron Construction, Feed & Seed, Fleur La Fete/Dovetail Vintage Rentals, Hufnagel Tree Experts, In the Garden, Inlet Café, Off the Hook, Proving Ground, Seafarer, Seastreak and Sandbox at Seastreak Beach and WRAT, 95.9. For more information on Taste of Highlands, please email the Highlands Business Partnership at [email protected] or give us a call at 732-291-4713.