ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, NJ – Police are investigating the death of a woman found inside a vehicle Friday morning on Asbury Avenue in the borough.

Shortly before 7:45 a.m on Friday, June 10th, Atlantic Highlands police responding to the area of Asbury Avenue, between Navesink and Grand Avenues discovered the body of an adult female inside the vehicle. The woman has not yet been identified. The cause and manner of death were to be determined by autopsy according to a press release issued June 10th. The prosecutor’s office did not respond before publication time with details about the woman nor the manner of her death.

The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office’s Major Crimes Bureau and the Atlantic Highlands Police Department are jointly investigating this matter. Anyone with information is being urged to contact MCPO Detective Thomas Manzo at 800-533-7443 or Atlantic Highlands Police Lt. Michael Zudonyi at 732-291-1212.

The Prosecutor’s office said there is no known threat to residents of visitors to the immediate area.