HOLMDEL, NJ – On 06/04/2022, while conducting an overnight routine check of Village School, Holmdel Police located a suspicious vehicle parked in the parking lot. The vehicle was unoccupied and parked in a handicap space with its tires partially up on the curb.

A check of the vehicle’s registration revealed that the vehicle was stolen out of Atlantic City. Proceeds from vehicle burglaries from other jurisdictions were strewn about the interior of the car.

After an investigation, officers were able to identify the actor in possession of the stolen vehicle. Scott C. Horst of Belleville NJ was charged with receiving stolen property and other motor vehicle violations. He is currently lodged in Essex County Correctional Facility where he was processed on the charges.

It should be noted that at no time did the suspect approach Village School, nor were there any children present at the time of the offense.