Eatontown, NJ – During the 2021-2022 school year, the faculty and staff of Eatontown Public Schools raised over $6,800 for charitable causes by participating in “Jeans Days” and other fundraising initiatives at the school and district levels. The district and schools have supported organizations including the American Cancer Society, American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, Autism NJ, Eatontown Food Pantry, Eatontown Lions Club, The G.I. Go Fund, the Humane Society, MPN Research Foundation, and Ocean of Love, among others.

Each of the four schools in the district hosts “Jeans Day” once a month, and chooses a charity to support. To participate, employees pay $5 and wear jeans to school on these designated days to raise awareness for causes that are important within the school community. Eatontown Public Schools also hosts district-wide “Jeans for Troops” days twice each year on Veterans’ Day and Memorial Day. The funds raised are donated to the G.I. Go Fund, a nonprofit organization supporting veterans, military spouses, and all those in need since 2006 with employment, housing, education, benefits, healthcare, and more.

Staff participation in fundraising efforts in the district is always voluntary, and the numbers speak for themselves. The district’s 175 employees participated in various philanthropic efforts throughout the school year, according to Eatontown Public Schools Superintendent Scott T. McCue. “Altruism has always been part of the mindset of those of us in education, but I am proud to say that the teachers, support staff, and administrators in our district really go above and beyond to give back to the students and families of our schools, and to important causes within our school community.”

Public schools have faced unique challenges in recent years while adapting to the changes required as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The priority for Eatontown Public Schools during this time became ensuring that students were still able to access the high-quality education and breadth of school-related social services that New Jersey schools are known for. The fact that the educators of this district still found more ways to give during this period of adjustment says everything one needs to know about the generosity and selflessness of the faculty and staff in Eatontown Public Schools.

The Eatontown Public School district is located in central New Jersey not far from the Jersey Shore. This diverse, suburban district has one middle school and three elementary schools serving approximately 960 students in Preschool through 8th grade. The district’s vision is to develop a community of lifelong learners where children have healthy self-esteem, respect, and compassion for others, essential and technological knowledge, and the creative problem-solving skills needed to meet the challenge of successful citizenship in an ever-changing, multi-cultural, global society.