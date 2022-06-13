The Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated the official grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony of their new office located at 97 Apple Street, Suite 8 in Tinton Falls on Friday, June 10 with New Jersey State Senator Vin Gopal, New Jersey State Representative Marilyn Piperno, Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas Arnone and Monmouth County Commissioner Ross Licitra along with the EMACC Board of Directors and EMACC members.

Executive Director Jennifer Eckhoff is excited about the growth and direction of the Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce. States Ms. Eckhoff, “We have welcomed almost 200 new members in the last 4 years, covering businesses in over 60 industries. We are honored to be a source of information, networking, and referrals for our members and the communities we serve. The growth of our membership and the services we offer has provided us with our own growth and the move to our new larger office in Tinton Falls. Our business is to help you grow your business!”

In June of 1928, twelve Red Bank businessmen met to sign the articles of incorporation for the Chamber of Commerce of Red Bank to promote the economic, civil and social welfare of the people of Red Bank and vicinity. Now, over 90 years later, the surrounding communities of Eatontown, Fair Haven, Little Silver, Middletown, Monmouth Beach, Oceanport, Rumson, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury and Tinton Falls neighboring business districts have joined the efforts of Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce to maintain a strong business base in Eastern Monmouth County, NJ.

Today, EMACC is a full-service community resource center with a wide range of programs, services and opportunities to grow your business. Networking events include the Business Networking Breakfast, Business After Hours, EMACC’s Next Generation, EMACC’s Women in Business, Health and Wellness along with Signature Events Spinnaker Awards, Beach Bash – Back at the Beach and 9 Holes, 3 Clubs, Whacky Putter Golf Outing offer sponsorship and partnership opportunities for more exposure and advertising of your business.

“The past two years have changed the face of business in our area and across the country,” states EMACC Chairman of the Board Timothy Davis. “The Chamber has taken a very aggressive expansion to help our members adjust with the changing landscape and the current business environment. We have expanded staff, developed a more diverse and inclusive education series with our Business Networking Breakfast and continued our ever-popular Business after Hours networking. Our relocation offers us more space to continue the work of the Chamber and serve our members even better.”

As we enter into our 94th year at EMACC, we look forward to the future and recognize our members, our volunteers and our community partners for their leadership and participation guiding and supporting our efforts. For everyone who helps make the Eastern Monmouth Area a great place to live, work and play, we offer our sincerest gratitude.

The Eastern Monmouth Area Chamber of Commerce, founded in 1928 has supported our

business and community for almost 100 years. EMACC plays an essential role in the health of the business community regionally and statewide. Proudly serving Eatontown, Fair Haven, LittleSilver, Middletown, Monmouth Beach, Oceanport, Red Bank, Rumson, Sea Bright, Shrewsbury and Tinton Falls. All are welcome! Call us for more information (732) 741-0055 or send us an email [email protected] for membership details.