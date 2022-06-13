HACKETTSTOWN, N.J. — Centenary University awarded degrees to 465 graduates at its 147th commencement, which was held as three separate in-person ceremonies on the University’s Hackettstown campus. Two of the ceremonies recognized graduates who earned associate and undergraduate degrees, while the third event showcased academic accomplishments of master’s and doctoral graduates.

Graduating from Monmouth County were:

Freehold —Derek Elliott, Master of Business Administration: Marketing; Steven Vandesype, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Management; and Arielle Logiudice, Bachelor of Science in Equine Studies

Little Silver —Bryan Balto, Bachelor of Arts in Communication: Radio/Television

Middletown —Leslie Anne Pritchard, Bachelor of Arts in Individualized Studies

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITAL

We treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS ANIMAL HOSPITALWe treat each of our patients as part of the family at Atlantic Highlands Animal Hospital. We offer top-quality surgical and dental treatments for cats and dogs. For the best pet care in the Atlantic Highlands, NJ, call us at (732) 291-4400. https://www.atlantichighlandsvet.com

Morganville —Christopher Festa, Bachelor of Science in Business Administration: Accounting and Management

Neptune —Megan Moran, Bachelor of Arts in Theatre Arts: Musical Theatre, magna cum laude

Red Bank —Amanda Yarznbowicz, Bachelor of Fine Arts in Fashion: Design, summa cum laude

ABOUT CENTENARY UNIVERSITY

Founded in 1867 by the Newark Conference of the United Methodist Church, Centenary University’s academic program integrates a solid liberal arts foundation with a strong career orientation. This mix provides an educational experience that prepares students to succeed in the increasingly global and interdependent world. The University’s main campus is located in Hackettstown, N.J., with its equestrian facility in Washington Township.