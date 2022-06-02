Middletown: Just before their Easter vacation, students of Middletown High School South collaborated with the League of Women Voters to register their fellow seniors to vote, in time for the New Jersey Primary deadline.

The effort was spearheaded by senior Jessica Hoffman, a student member of the League of Women Voters of the Greater Red Bank Area (LWVGRA). Jessica conducted the program as a civic community project.

Jessica states, “I realize that many of our students do register to vote when they receive their driver’s license. But not every student is aware to do this, and not every student gets a driver’s license at 17. This is a way to offer that opportunity to every eligible student should they fall through the cracks and are not aware that they even need to register to practice this precious civic right.”

After prepping all senior classes for several days about the drive, Jessica and several of her student helpers (including fellow student League of Women Voter Greater Red Bank members, Sophia Luna and Charlotte Parauda along with their friend, Joseph Cannizzaro) were the main interface between their classrooms, teachers and the drive. Jessica and crew registered over two dozen students in time for the June Primary, which takes place on June 7, 2022.

The students have been very active with the League this year, staffing voter registration drives, volunteering for fundraising efforts, participating in sophisticated presentations to their fellow students on timeline of voting rights in America. Sophia was a major speaker in a rally on women’s rights. And she, as well as student and fellow LWVGRBA member Lily Hardwick, will have the honor of representing the Greater Red Bank League at the National League of Women Voters’ convention in June.

Marianne Kligman, Voting Services Director of the LWVGRA, comments, “I can’t say how proud and awed I am of these amazing young women. They got excited about the League a few years ago when I first presented a program with them to their classes. They asked to join the League, and have really been very active and invaluable members of our organization. I feel hopeful that the future and this country will be a much better place when these young people are in charge.”

The League of Women Voters, a nonpartisan political organization, encourages informed and active participation in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues, and influences public policy through education and advocacy. Registering citizens to vote is a major activity of the League.