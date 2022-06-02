Middletown, NJ – On May 28, 2022 at approximately 4:22p.m., Middletown Twp. Police responded to the area of Prospect Avenue in the North Middletown section of the township, for a report of a male subject attempting to lure a juvenile female.

Middletown Police Officers quickly responded to the area and located the victim, who was safe and physically unharmed. The victim is a 14-year-old female. Patrolman Julian Reis was able to locate the suspect vehicle, a blue Chevy Cobalt, based upon information provided by the victim and witnesses. As a result of the on-scene investigation, the suspect, Jason Klitch 32, of Middletown, was taken into custody. Klitch was charged with one count of Luring/Enticing a Child, which is a 2nd degree crime. Klitch was also charged with the 3rd degree crime of Endangering the Welfare of a Child and was lodged in the Monmouth County Correctional Institution in Freehold.

Middletown Police Chief R. Craig Weber stated, “The safety and protection of our children, who are often the most vulnerable members of society is of paramount importance and one of our highest priorities. Fortunately, the victim in this case was alert to her surroundings, and immediately called the police. I would also like to acknowledge and commend the quick response and outstanding police work by the Middletown Police Officers who apprehended this individual.”

The Middletown Twp. Police thanks the public for their assistance in this incident. Anyone with information about this case or other related incidents is asked to contact Detective First Class Adam Colfer at (732) 615-2048.

Any persons arrested or charged with offenses are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Additionally, except in specific circumstances, arrest and complaint information and names of those charged may be released.

