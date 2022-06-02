Monmouth County, NJ – As we transition from pandemic to endemic, Monmouth County Workforce Development and Brookdale Community College continue to support Monmouth County businesses as they recover from the devastating impact of COVID-19 with the Incumbent Worker Training Grants program. This program is available to help businesses and their employees enhance skills to maintain a quality workforce, remain in business, and thrive.

Incumbent Worker Training is available in computer and technological skills, marketing, customer service, project management, or even a customized solution. There are training opportunities for all business sectors, including Healthcare, Information Technology, Non-profits, Retail and Hospitality and Tourism.

“Brookdale offers the perfect partnership in helping us connect with employers in customizing programs that can meet their needs providing experienced instructors that can deliver those programs,” said Monmouth County Commissioner Director Thomas A. Arone.

Avalue Technology, Marlboro, NJ, recently completed the program. They are a company that designs and manufactures a broad range of computing solutions. They custom-designed a project management training program with Brookdale to upskill their employees with the intention of promoting within the company.

“We would like to thank all parties for the opportunity to participate in this program and for giving us so much flexibility in the timeline to complete it,” said Virah Hsu, Avalue Technology Inc. “It is a great program. Our employees completed it during regular work hours in our office instead of after work, which greatly benefited them. They also have more confidence in themselves and the business after participating in this experience.”

“This partnership with the Monmouth County Workforce Board provides training to support economic sustainability for county employers and their employees,” said Joan Ali Scocco, Ph.D., dean of Continuing and Professional Studies at Brookdale. “We are thrilled to be able to work with Avalue Technology to offer Project Management training to increase the skill levels of their employees.”

Five employees from Avalue completed the Project Management Professional training that provided their employees with general management, leadership, negotiation, communication, team building, and human resource management skills. In addition, they received training in general project management, including project scope management, project time management, and project cost management. Their customized program also included industry-specific management knowledge, such as lifecycle management and product development methodologies.

“The Project Management class was very informative and helped me in a number of real-life scenarios,” said one of the managers of Avalue Technology Inc. “The instructor was really accommodating to our schedule and was always willing to help. The class was interactive, and there was always time for questions.”

Businesses can build and maintain a quality workforce by taking advantage of this County-funded Incumbent Worker Training program. Monmouth County funds the program to support businesses’ continued resiliency and contributions to our economy and communities. To apply for this program, email Susan Pagano, program manager of Business, Career, and Technology Training at Brookdale [email protected].