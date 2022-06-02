FREEHOLD, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is reminding voters that they have more ways and more days to vote in person with the option of voting early in person for the 2022 Primary Election. Last year, a State law was passed mandating the option of in-person early voting in New Jersey beginning with the 2021 General Election. For the 2022 Primary Election, all registered voters have the option to cast their ballots in person, using a voting machine, during a three day period prior to the Election Day at designated early voting polling locations.

“With the passage of the State law last year, voters now have more ways and more days to vote in person than ever before in New Jersey,” said Clerk Hanlon. “The early in person voting option provides voters with evening and weekend hours resulting in more convenience for voters.”

The option to vote early in person for the 2022 Primary Election will be available at 10 designated early voting polling locations in Monmouth County for three days, Friday, June 3 through Sunday, June 5. The hours for Friday and Saturday will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and for Sunday will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The designated early voting polling locations in Monmouth County are under the jurisdiction of the Monmouth County Board of Elections:

Colts Neck Township – Colts Neck Library, 1 Winthrop Drive

Hazlet Township – James J. Cullen Center, 1776 Union Avenue

Howell Township – Adelphia Fire Company Station No. 2, Rear Entrance, 993 State Route 33, Freehold

Little Silver Borough – The Women’s Club of Little Silver, Main Lobby, 111 Church Street

Long Branch City – Long Branch Senior Center, 85 2nd Ave

Manalapan Township – Monmouth County Library Headquarters, Meeting Rooms 1, 2 &3, 125 Symmes Drive

Middletown Township – Croydon Hall, Gymnasium, 900 Leonardville Road, Leonardo

Neptune Township – Neptune Senior Center, Fitness Center, 1607 Corlies Avenue

Spring Lake Heights Borough – Cornelius V. Kelly Community Center, 902 Ocean Road

Upper Freehold Township – Hope Fire Company #1, 82 Route 526, Allentown

“Voters who are registered in Monmouth County can vote early in person at any of the County’s 10 designated early voting polling locations regardless of which municipality they reside in,” said Clerk Hanlon. “This gives voters the ability to vote anywhere in the county during the three day early voting period.”

Voters who wish to vote on Election Day, June 7, in person should report to their assigned polling location, which can be found on their sample ballots or online at MonmouthCountyVotes.com.

For more information regarding the 2022 Primary Election, please visit our Elections Website at MonmouthCountyVotes.com or download our free Monmouth County Votes mobile app.