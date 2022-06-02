June 2 – July 9, 2022

The Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is pleased to announce the next exhibit in the main gallery, “Printmakers’ Marks” and the next exhibit in our street level window galleries, “European Canvas.”

PRINTMAKERS’ MARKS takes the viewer on a journey through print and print-based artworks exploring the language of printmaking as told through the expressive, emotional, and evocative mark-making utilized to create prints. Printmaking, at its core, is a medium in which the marks, lines, strokes, incisions, stipples, stencils, and ink are as personal to the artist as fingerprints, and often the only evidence of the artist’s hand in this reproducible medium. This exhibit sought work that relies on unique perspectives, exploration and technical prowess told through the language of printmaking.

Artwork by Matthew Willie Garcia, “Gentle Attractions and Distant Desires,” Mokuhanga

From a national open call process of 129 submissions, Curator and Juror, Dave DiMarchi, selected 38 artworks from 32 artists that express the exhibition theme in unique and compelling ways. Selected artists include:

Leslie Adler

Claire Bowman

Bill Brookover

Myles Calvert

Lauren Carras

Tracy Coon

Christine Delaunay

Amanda Gaebel

Chenxi Gao

Matthew Willie Garcia

Steve Garst Emily Gilman Beezley

Josephine Guscott

Mike Heter

Debbie PC Lee

Daniel Luedtke

Brett Lysne

Ann Marie McDonnell

Jennifer Markovitz

Maria Mineo

JP Nicolaides

Rebecca Oehler Jennifer Scheuer

Susan Schwei

Alice Sims-Gunzenhauser

Kaleena Stasiak

Emma Angele Switzler

Brett Taylor

David Udovic

Carla Valentino

Brian P Wagner

David Wolski

On display in our windows, “European Canvas,” by artists Suzi Hoffman and Mary Walker-Baptiste, comprises 30 original artworks, a collection of watercolor and acrylic paintings and drawings including brief anecdotes about the location and inspiration for each work.

Mary notes, “I grew up with an appreciation for the gift of being able to see my surroundings, with an artist’s eye. Observing the colors, the composition, the structure of ordinary life, yet being inspired by this beauty, has afforded me a treasured life. This resulted in my wanting to capture these images on film, and then ultimately as art on paper.”

Suzi expands to say, “Being an artist is who you are, it’s not something you can leave or change, though it constantly changes you. Art has taken me in many directions, long working as a graphic artist and writer, and now choosing to concentrate on painting. Summers in a family beach house on Long Beach Island, New Jersey began my love of plein air painting.

Finding new painting challenges has me drawn to scenes relished in Southern Europe, but the Atlantic shore remains the inspiration I return to always.”

The exhibits are on display from June 2 through July 9, 2022. The gallery is open from Thursday through Sunday. For hours and directions, please visit: https://www.aharts.org/gallery-hours-contact

AHArts will be hosting an Opening Reception & Curator Talk on Saturday, June 11th, 2022 from 6-8pm.

Concurrent with the exhibit, AHArts will present an “Intro to Woodblock Printmaking” workshop on Saturday, June 18th from 3-6pm. For more information and registration, visit: https://www.aharts.org/events-classes/intro-to-woodblock-printmaking

For more information on exhibits, please visit: https://www.aharts.org/exhibitions and https://www.aharts.org/windows

The mission of the Atlantic Highlands Arts Council is to strengthen community through the arts. We are a 100% volunteer 501(c)3 non-profit organization that believes in the power of the arts to transform and enrich communities. Our primary function is to develop and execute events and arts related activities for the benefit of our communities.