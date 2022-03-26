Holmdel, NJ – The Holmdel Township Committee is excited to continue moving forward with the planned Multi-Use Trail project, known colloquially as the “Bike Path”.

At the March 22nd Township Committee meeting, Township Engineer Ben Matlack, outlined Phase One of the trail project and its ultimate goal. “This bike route will provide connectivity to Township Parks and other trail networks while also allowing for future expansion.” Matlack explained. “Enhancing the accessibility to parks and trails has been a goal of the Township during the pandemic as park usage has increased.”

The anticipated trail will provide a safe space for residents to walk, run, or bike while reducing the risk of vehicle accidents. It will utilize existing Township properties, municipal roads, and rights-of-way to connect Holmdel High School with Cross Farm Park via Bell Works and Bayonet Farm.

The Holmdel Traffic and Bike Safety (TABS) Committee assisted the Township with securing funding from a Monmouth County Open Space Grant to construct Phase One of the multi-use trail. The grant totaled $114,000 and will help fund the portion of the bike trail through the F&F Nursery property, connecting Holmdel High School with Roberts Road near Wilson Boulevard.

“The objective is that it’s a multi-use trail for people to get out and about, and also to get people off of the roads,” said Committeewoman Cathy Weber, liaison to the TABS Committee. “This project will allow us to get more pedestrians and cyclists off the major roads and highways by giving them access trails that they can bike, hike, and walk on.”

Mayor Greg Buontempo echoed Weber’s positive sentiments. “I want the public to know the hard work that the TABS Committee put into this project, where we’re at in the process, and that Phase One is moving along. This is a great project and I’m really excited for it to happen.”

Committeewoman Weber concluded her comments by highlighting the unique aspects of the trail, adding the project is “a real feather in Holmdel’s cap!”