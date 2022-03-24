Wall Township, NJ – United Way of Monmouth and Ocean Counties’ (UWMOC) 2022 Annual Tee-Off presented by Hackensack Meridian Health will be held Monday, May 9, 2022 at Hollywood Golf Club in Deal, NJ. Registration opens at 10:30am with a shotgun start at 12:30pm.

Golfers will have the opportunity to hit a hole-in-one on three holes on the course to win two new cars courtesy of Gold Coast Cadillac and Sea Breeze Ford, and a $10,000 cash prize courtesy of Brian and Mary Massey.

The fundraiser will benefit UWMOC’s mission to bridge the gaps to education, financial stability and health for every person in our community.

“I am proud to be a part of this event to benefit an organization that does such important work,” said Luke Bollerman of Bollerman Companies, Chair of the Annual Tee-Off Committee. “United Way is always looking to expand the reach of our programs, and funds raised will further our efforts to move our initiatives throughout Monmouth and Ocean counties forward. Our community needs our help now more than ever.”

United Way invites local companies to showcase their business with a sponsorship for the historically sold-out golf outing. Sponsorship opportunities are still available and start at $350. Sponsors and golfers are encouraged to register early in order to guarantee their spot in one of the premier golf outings in our region. Hollywood Golf Club is a Platinum Club of America, ranked 7th in New Jersey and 83rd in the country.

In addition to becoming a sponsor, companies and individuals can support the 2022 Annual Tee-Off by donating silent auction items or purchasing raffle tickets for the chance to win a 7-night stay in Ship Bottom, LBI from August 13-20, 2022; a 2-night oceanfront deluxe stay at the Wave Resort at Pier Village in Long Branch; or a $500 Lowe’s gift card. Raffle tickets are $25 each or 5 for $100.

For more information about supporting the 2022 Annual Tee-Off, please visit uwmoc.org/annual-tee-off.