Second Mass for Peace in Ukraine to follow March 31 in Keyport

Bishop David M. O’Connell, C.M., will lead the faithful of the Diocese of Trenton in two livestreamed events to pray for peace and the people of war-torn Ukraine.

On March 25, Bishop O’Connell will celebrate the 12:10 p.m. Mass in St. Mary of the Assumption Cathedral in Trenton — the Solemnity of the Annunciation of the Lord — at which time he will unite in prayer with Pope Francis as he consecrates Russia and Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary. All are welcome to attend the Mass in Trenton, which will also be livestreamed on youtube.com/trentondiocese. The Cathedral is located at 151 N. Warren Street.

Bishop O’Connell has also invited the priests of the Diocese to take part in the consecration in their parish churches throughout Burlington, Mercer, Monmouth and Ocean Counties.

“Pope Francis has invited the bishops of the whole world, along with their priests, to join him in the prayer for peace and in the consecration and entrustment of Russia and of Ukraine to the Immaculate Heart of Mary,” Matteo Bruni, director of the Vatican press office, said March 18.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



Reunion scheduled for June 18 at Shore Casino

The consecration of Russia was part of the message that the Catholic Church believes to have been conveyed by the Blessed Mother to three shepherd children at Fatima in 1917.

In the text of Pope Francis’ prayer of consecration, which was released March 22 by the Vatican, a key passage reads: “Mother of God and our mother, to your Immaculate Heart we solemnly entrust and consecrate ourselves, the Church and all humanity, especially Russia and Ukraine.”

The people impacted by Russia’s invasion of its neighboring country will also be remembered by the diocesan faithful March 31 when Bishop O’Connell celebrates a livestreamed Mass for Peace in Ukraine at 7 p.m. in St. Joseph Church, part of Our Lady of Fatima Parish, Keyport.

The Mass will be livestreamed at youtube.com/trentondiocese. St. Joseph Church is located at 376 Maple Place, Keyport.