FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Board of County Commissioners would like to congratulate Monmouth County Engineer Joseph M. Ettore, P.E. who has received the Distinguished Service Award from the American Council of Engineering Companies of New Jersey (ACECNJ).

“It gives me great pleasure to announce that Monmouth County’s engineer Joseph M. Ettore has been awarded the Distinguished Service Award for his dedicated work for the replacement of bridge HL-18 on Kent Road over the North branch of the Metedeconk River in Howell Township,” said Director Thomas A. Arnone, liaison to the Department of Public Works and Engineering. “I would also like to thank KS Engineers who were retained as the prime consultants for the preliminary and final design for the replacement of the bridge and the roadway design.”

The ACECNJ Engineering Excellence Awards acknowledges engineering achievements that exhibit the highest degree of skill and ingenuity among firms throughout the state. Engineering firms, government officials and the construction industry enter their most innovative projects annually.

The ACECNJ is the leading advocate for New Jersey’s consulting engineering profession, which strives to strengthen the business practices of professional engineering companies in the planning, design and construction industry. ACECNJ actively observes the accomplishments of consulting engineers and the role they play for the safety and quality of life in New Jersey.

For more information about the Monmouth County Division of Engineering, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or call 732-431-7760.

