Clerk Hanlon to host a segment of the prestigious festival in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, NJ – Monmouth County Clerk Christine Giordano Hanlon is pleased to announce that the Monmouth County, 9/11, and Its Aftermath film, produced by the Monmouth County Clerk’s Office, will be featured in the 20th Anniversary Garden State Film Festival in Asbury Park. Clerk Hanlon will host a segment of the festival on March 26 at 11:45 a.m. at the Berkeley Hotel to introduce films relating to public policy and our local communities, which will include the showing of Monmouth County, 9/11, and Its Aftermath.

“It is a true honor to have the Monmouth County, 9/11, and Its Aftermath film featured at the prestigious Garden State Film Festival (GSFF), and I thank Diane Raver, GSFF Founder and Lauren Concar Sheehy, GSFF Executive Director for this opportunity,” said Clerk Hanlon. “I look forward to hosting a segment of the festival on Friday and am excited to introduce the films relating to our local communities.”

The Monmouth County, 9/11, and Its Aftermath film was produced as a companion to the Monmouth County Historical Association’s (MCHA) exhibit last year by the same name, which commemorated the 20th anniversary of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks and honored the 147 residents lost on that tragic day.

The film, by New York Emmy Award winning director and cinematographer Adam Worth, incorporates archival records and original interviews with Monmouth County residents impacted by the events of 9/11, including widows, survivors, first responders, historians, government officials, and more.

ARTICLE CONTINUES AFTER SPONSORED CONTENT



Reunion scheduled for June 18 at Shore Casino

The film currently lives in the public domain and showcases Monmouth County’s heroism and strength on and after the tragedy’s aftermath, as the community joined together to mourn, heal and serve the nation.

The film will be shown during the Garden State Film Festival segment hosted by Clerk Hanlon on March 26 from 11:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Continental Room of the Berkley Hotel in Asbury Park.

For more information about the Garden State Film Festival (GSFF) which runs from March 23 to March 27, and for ticket information, please visit gsff.org.