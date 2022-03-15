When: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 1-4 p.m. Eastern Time

Where: [email protected], 158 Nassau St., Princeton, New Jersey, U.S.A.

What: Join us for an opportunity to view the exhibition Elizabeth Colomba: Repainting the Story at [email protected].

Elizabeth Colomba (born 1976, Épinay-sur-Seine, France; active New York, NY), The Denial of Saint Peter, 2017. Oil and gold leaf on canvas; 101.6 × 76.2 cm, 107.9 × 83.2 cm (frame). Collection of the Nwabuzor Family (AB-2022-37)

In her meticulous narrative paintings, Colomba liberates Black women from traditionally restrictive story lines to reclaim their autonomy — while addressing her own dual identity as a French citizen of Martinique descent. Learn more about the art on view from Laura M. Giles, the Art Museum’s Heather and Paul G. Haaga Jr., Class of 1970, curator of prints and drawings; Janna Israel, Mellon curator of academic engagement; and Annabelle Berghof ’23, McCrindle intern.

The exhibition is on view through May 8, 2022, at [email protected], the Museum’s gallery space in downtown Princeton.

