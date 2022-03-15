Covid-19 Update

FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Health Department has announced that between Tuesday, March 8 and Tuesday, March 15 there have been 246 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been six new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will report the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Tuesdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Monmouth County, in partnership with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College, will also be hosting testing clinics at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arena, Arena Dr. for March:

  • Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
  • Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
  • Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Due to the decline in demand, the COVID-19 testing site at Brookdale Community College will close Friday, March 18.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:

15-Mar8-Mar
Aberdeen:43784369
Allenhurst:141141
Allentown:289287
Asbury Park:34673466
Atlantic Highlands:707706
Avon-by-the-Sea:353353
Belmar:10111008
Bradley Beach:743739
Brielle:10841085
Colts Neck:22752274
Deal:499498
Eatontown:35763569
Englishtown:529528
Fair Haven:11191117
Farmingdale:396396
Freehold Borough:30103009
Freehold Township:81568147
Hazlet:46564647
Highlands:696695
Holmdel:33773373
Howell:1339413371
Interlaken:165165
Keansburg:26582656
Keyport:14141413
Lake Como:299298
Little Silver:12711268
Loch Arbour:5454
Long Branch:76967689
Manalapan:92539228
Manasquan:11811176
Marlboro:80107990
Matawan:23282325
Middletown:1398013955
Millstone Township:21132111
Monmouth Beach:641640
Neptune City:10791079
Neptune Township:72737265
Ocean:64966481
Oceanport:13911391
Red Bank:30063003
Roosevelt:119119
Rumson:14181414
Sea Bright:259258
Sea Girt:351352
Shrewsbury Borough:10671065
Shrewsbury Township:229228
Spring Lake:471470
Spring Lake Heights:808805
Tinton Falls:39103904
Union Beach:13271324
Upper Freehold:12591260
Wall:53665353
West Long Branch:21512147
Unknown:00

If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

