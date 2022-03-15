FREEHOLD, NJ – The Monmouth County Health Department has announced that between Tuesday, March 8 and Tuesday, March 15 there have been 246 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Monmouth County. During that same time period, there have been six new deaths being reported related to COVID-19 in Monmouth County.

Monmouth County will report the number of positive cases of COVID-19 and the breakdown by municipality on Tuesdays.

Monmouth County has COVID-19 vaccines available at the Montessori Children’s Learning Center, located at Brookdale Community College in Lincroft, with no appointment necessary on Tuesdays from 2 to 6 p.m. For additional vaccine clinics held by the Monmouth County Health Department throughout the County, please go to www.visitmonmouth.com/health.

Vaccines are available for residents who are at least five years old and live, work or attend school in Monmouth County. The County-operated sites administer the Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Anyone under 18 years old must be accompanied by a parent or guardian. For more information, go to www.visitmonmouth.com.

Third doses and boosters of the vaccine can be administered at all County vaccination sites. Individuals should bring their vaccine cards with them. For more information, please refer to the Center for Disease Control guidelines.

Information about the County’s COVID-19 testing program is available on www.visitmonmouth.com. Residents are encouraged to fill out the testing requisition form ahead of testing in order to expedite the process.

Monmouth County, in partnership with Vault Health and Brookdale Community College, will also be hosting testing clinics at Brookdale Community College’s Robert J. Collins Arena, Arena Dr. for March:

Mondays from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Due to the decline in demand, the COVID-19 testing site at Brookdale Community College will close Friday, March 18.

The County Commissioners and the Monmouth County Health Department (MCHD) are reminding residents to do their part to slow the spread by following the updated Center for Disease Control guidelines.

The breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases by municipality is as follows:





If you would like to read more Monmouth County news updates and information regarding the COVID-19 situation, go to www.visitmonmouth.com or download the new Monmouth County Health Department App available for free at the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.