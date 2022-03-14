ATL. HIGHLANDS – A memorial service and celebration of his life honoring the late Peter E. Donoghue will be held at the Shore Casino on Saturday, March 26, at 1 p.m..

Mr. Donoghue died Feb. 2.

Born in Montclair, Donoghue has lived in Atlantic Highlands all his life and is a 1958 graduate of Atlantic Highlands High School. He has served the boro9ugh and Monmouth County in numerous fields throughout this life, as well as serving his country with the US Army.

Donoghue served six years on the Henry Hudson Board of Education, including a term as president, on the borough council for six years, and as Mayor for four years. He also served as the Council’s representative on the Harbor Commission as well as police department and was an elder in the First Presbyterian Church as well as being active in the United Methodist Church. The municipal leader has also been an active leader of Boy Scout troops, and served as vice commander of the American Legion, Post 141.

A journalist throughout his adult life, Donoghue wrote for almost all of the local newspapers including the Asbury Park Press before becoming the Press’s night managing editor.

Donoghue and his wife, Louise, formed the Eric D. Donoghue Scholarship Fund to honor the death of their oldest son in 2002 and since that time the Fund has contributed more than 30 scholarships to high school students devoted to furthering their education in the musical field. Eric who died at age 32, was an accomplished pianist and musical composer.